Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yext by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

YEXT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 535,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,363 shares of company stock worth $12,828,965. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

