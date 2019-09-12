Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

