Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Shares Down 13.8%

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 221,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 336% from the average session volume of 50,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56.

Para Resources Company Profile (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

