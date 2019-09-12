Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 111,294 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Raytheon worth $207,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.15. 876,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $180.88. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.