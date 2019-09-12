Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 14,919 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AON worth $117,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,761,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,893,000 after buying an additional 448,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,968,000 after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,905,000 after buying an additional 266,133 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.76. 781,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,737. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.64.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.