Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,644 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 128,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of eBay worth $115,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank boosted its position in eBay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 4,372,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064,590. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

