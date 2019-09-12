Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $132,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,238,000 after buying an additional 628,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,188,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 9,765,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,284,456. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

