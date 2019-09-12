Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $218,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

