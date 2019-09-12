Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $115,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 332,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.29.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.90. 587,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.14 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.