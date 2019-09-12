Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 324,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Micron Technology worth $124,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $54,743,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 80.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 386.6% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 287,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,994. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 18,407,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,122,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

