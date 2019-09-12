Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 103,079 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,079 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HSBC worth $141,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HSBC by 79.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 72.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HSBC by 76.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 2,654,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,996. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

