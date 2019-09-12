Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 228,826 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,826 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $151,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

TSM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. 152,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

