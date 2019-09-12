Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 3,629 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $171,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,487 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,926,000 after purchasing an additional 964,222 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 828,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.33. 145,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.