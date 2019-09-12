PARETO Rewards Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $108.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.45 or 0.04362693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards (PARETO) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

