ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $99.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $99.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142689 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,421.75 or 1.00510657 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000584 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000389 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,054,359 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

