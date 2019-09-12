Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 3,727,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,575. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

