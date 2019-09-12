Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,880 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $38,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,742,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,928,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,308,000 after purchasing an additional 118,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,979,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,760,000 after purchasing an additional 844,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,582,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

