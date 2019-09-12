PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $23.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 40,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.65. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,274,973 shares of company stock worth $53,119,389. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after purchasing an additional 243,762 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 97.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.