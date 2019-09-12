PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 146,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,574. The firm has a market cap of $423.71 million, a P/E ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.35. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

