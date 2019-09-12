Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ashtead Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,427.78 ($31.72).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,324 ($30.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,092.09. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Paul Walker bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,163 ($28.26) per share, for a total transaction of £302,820 ($395,687.97). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £49,545 ($64,739.32).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

