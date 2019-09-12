Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.04 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,434.96. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and a one year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $11.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

