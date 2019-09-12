Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of LON GROW opened at GBX 464 ($6.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 489.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.84. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of GBX 429 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 625 ($8.17).

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Simon Christopher Cook sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £1,457,500 ($1,904,481.90).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

