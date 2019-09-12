Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 140.60 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.63. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

In other Horizon Discovery Group news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 33,112 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.12 ($65,332.71).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

