Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 645.50 ($8.43) on Monday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 636.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 627.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

