Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 645.50 ($8.43) on Monday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 636.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 627.46.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.
In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,299 ($39,591.01).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
