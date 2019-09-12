Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Up 5.1%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.50, approximately 446,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 404,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,360,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,903,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $5,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $4,037,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

