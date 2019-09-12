Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Perion Network’s rating score has improved by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perion Network an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 479,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

