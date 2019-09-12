Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Napco Security Technologies worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,823. The firm has a market cap of $471.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.59. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

