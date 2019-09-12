Perritt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of GlobalSCAPE worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSB. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 29,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 155,003 shares in the last quarter.

GSB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 5,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,336. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

