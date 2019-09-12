Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 248,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 323,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

