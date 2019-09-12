Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 968 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,104,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,732 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,836,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,328 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,897,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,951,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,732,000 after purchasing an additional 714,752 shares during the period.

DGRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 1-year low of $530.00 and a 1-year high of $689.99.

