Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the quarter. American Software accounts for 0.9% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $474.64 million, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.56. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,183 shares of company stock worth $652,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

