Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $209.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.