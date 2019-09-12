Petrofac’s (PFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Petrofac to a sector performer rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 597.36 ($7.81).

Get Petrofac alerts:

LON PFC opened at GBX 441 ($5.76) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.75).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £4,997.58 ($6,530.22).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.