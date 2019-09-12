Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 335.8% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.37. 7,098,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,682,043. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.