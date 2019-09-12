Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 216,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,386. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pfenex by 2,127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfenex by 308.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pfenex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pfenex during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pfenex during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

