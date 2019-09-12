PIBBLE Price Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $364.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,442,361,420 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

