Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron Purchases 4,305 Shares

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron purchased 4,305 shares of Pico stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $45,159.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,049.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pico stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,264. Pico Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pico by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pico by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pico by 1.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pico by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 122,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pico by 30.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pico from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

