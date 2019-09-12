Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $40,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 82,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.72. 2,406,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,211. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.07.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.