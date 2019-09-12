Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $52,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,215,000 after buying an additional 543,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after buying an additional 439,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,049,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 280,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $47,106,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $290.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.42.

IAC stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average of $228.24. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $441,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $13,652,948.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.