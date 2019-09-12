Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 361,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,097,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.72.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.64. 197,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.