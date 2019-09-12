Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 105,886 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $37,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 853.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.29. 18,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

