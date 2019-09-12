Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,248 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock by 46.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,073,000 after buying an additional 132,984 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $32,265,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,386,000 after buying an additional 68,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $435.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

