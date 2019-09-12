Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,642 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of AES worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AES by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,600 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in AES by 361.8% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,673,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,418,000 after buying an additional 2,878,179 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 116.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,913,000 after buying an additional 2,248,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AES by 645.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,360,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after buying an additional 2,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AES by 40.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,478,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,056,000 after buying an additional 1,582,707 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 4,646,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,077. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

