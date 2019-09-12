Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $43.71 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,276 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $43,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.58.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,239. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.42 and a one year high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

