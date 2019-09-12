Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Aspen Technology worth $35,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,010,000 after purchasing an additional 386,376 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,156,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of AZPN traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 353,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,546. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

