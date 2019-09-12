Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,440,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $983,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 456,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,068. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

