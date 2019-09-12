PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.95

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.95 and traded as low as $17.96. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1,974 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 191.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $420,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

