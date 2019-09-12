PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $7.85. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 3,277 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 428,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

