Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $14.73. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.