Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,976 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 15,708,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,909,328. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.